Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 16:14 Hits: 3

On Thursday, the former opera star was fired by the University of Michigan. It said it found a pattern of "harassing, abusive and exploitative" behavior. Daniels separately faces a charge in Texas.

(Image credit: Hiroyuki Ito/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/27/822448150/opera-singer-david-daniels-fired-by-university-over-sexual-misconduct-allegation?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music