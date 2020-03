Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 15:48 Hits: 3

Five years on from the last album, Clem Snide is resurrected with Eef Barzelay and Scott Avett working in collaboration - “That this record even exists, as far as I’m concerned, is a genuine miracle”, says Barzeley. Listening, you can only agree.

The post Clem Snide: Forever Just Beyond appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/03/clem-snide-forever-just-beyond/