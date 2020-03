Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 14:11 Hits: 3

From stiff ears to cups of tea and the light at the end of the proverbial tunnel, Germans use vivid idioms of encouragement in times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-idioms-in-challenging-times/a-52921901?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf