Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 15:24 Hits: 3

Restaurants in Germany are closed. But Michelin-starred Max Strohe and his team carry on, preparing meals for doctors and nurses. Food donations determine what's on the menu.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/gourmet-chef-cooks-for-heroes-in-the-corona-crisis/a-52942172?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf