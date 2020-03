Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 09:00 Hits: 4

On his new album, the rising pianist once called "Iceland's Glenn Gould" offers a dialogue between two radical French composers born nearly 200 years apart.

(Image credit: Ari Magg/Deutsche Grammophon)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/deceptivecadence/2020/03/27/820669259/vikingur-olafsson-debussy-rameau-album-interview?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music