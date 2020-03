Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 09:01 Hits: 5

The Grammy winner is coming out with a new album, Alicia, and has written a forthcoming introspective book, More Myself. She says she wishes she could tell her teenage self "to know she is enough."

(Image credit: Isabel Infantes/PA Images/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/27/821654852/alicia-keys-reflects-on-how-life-experiences-gave-her-permission-to-be-more-myse?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music