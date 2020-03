Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 10:50 Hits: 5

"Chicken And Biscuits (Second Helping)," an expanded version of Colt Ford's critically acclaimed 2010 sophomore release, "Chicken And Biscuits," will be reissued by Average Joes Entertainment April 17. The 20-song collection boasts six new tracks and remixes and live versions of hits. "Chicken And Biscuits (Second Helping)," delivers Ford's...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11031