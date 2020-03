Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 08:32 Hits: 4

Earth and its Contents is a rich, intelligent and resilient album from Sarah Louise, one of the most hard-working, aware and important composers and performers we have. Relish this music at this time and let it help you consider things in different ways.

The post Sarah Louise: Earth and its Contents appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/03/sarah-louise-earth-and-its-contents/