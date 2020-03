Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 10:06 Hits: 3

Watch Joy & Andrew Dunlop, performing Ae Fond Kiss from their new album Dithis. While it's been a favourite of theirs for a long time, after delving a little deeper they discovered a less innocent history lies behind it.

The post Video Premiere: Joy and Andrew Dunlop – Ae Fond Kiss appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/03/video-premiere-joy-and-andrew-dunlop-ae-fond-kiss/