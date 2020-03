Articles

Austin, TX-based country blues rock and roll band The Statesboro Revue have just released a surprise new single called "Sinner, Saint, S.O.B.," and their first taste of music in nearly five years features appearances by up-and-coming Texas country singer and songwriter Mason Lively, and the great Wade Bowen.

