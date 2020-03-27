The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Wichita Lineman, Make the World Go Away make National Recording Registry

"Wichita Lineman" and "Make the World Go Away" were named to the National Recoding Registry of the Library of Congress this week. They were among 25 recordings that are now part of the Registry with other choices being Dr. Dre's "The Chronic" to New York Giants' broadcaster Russ Hodges call of Bobby Thompson's home run, which catapulted the New York Giants to a win over the Brooklyn Dodgers and into the World Series....

