Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 16:52 Hits: 4

All in all a great album - a great collection of tunes, not limited in style or type, and full of invention, excitement and tradition. It will be interesting to see where Skipper’s Alley take us next. Excellent.

The post Skipper’s Alley: The Oul Fip appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/03/skippers-alley-the-oul-fip/