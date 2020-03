Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 17:23 Hits: 5

Since the beginning of the corona crisis, the star pianist has been giving house concerts from his living room that have slowly but surely achieved cult status. Now he's going one step further.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-igor-levit-fights-isolation-with-streaming-concerts/a-52931798?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf