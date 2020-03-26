And now for Something Completely Different (3rd installment 3/25/20)

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 00:43 Hits: 5

My wife Shelly doesn’t do Facebook. But when her daughter Tanneal told her she had to join in order to see our grandbabies in real time, she bit. By Sunday night she’d gotten 73 friend requests and yesterday got 81 more, mine among them. She told me most of the people requesting she didn’t know. I don’t know everyone on my Facebook page, but that’s not the point for me.

Some of it is real entertainment, and I find myself laughing out loud “alone” at my computer. And as a journalist I find Facebook entries offer me a pulse of what’s going on with us. And as a veteran, I think of Facebook as one of the gifts I “fought for” in terms of free, unfettered, unedited communication. My mantra is always know the source of your news. Facebook is a terrible source of news, but a wonderful source of entertainment and a vital component of “we’re all in this together.” Here are some examples from my Facebook friends:

Parents will soon be displaying new bumper stickers. “My kid is the most evil, rotten spoiled bastard that was ever born!” (Mem Shannon)

Oh, man I f***d up. I washed my face and touched my hands.

I ate 11 times and took 5 naps and it’s still today. (Paul Hill)

In order to pitch in during this crisis, I’m offering to wash other people’s hands. (Sandy McKnight)

Simplified urine test:

Go outside and pee in the garden

If ants gather – Diabetes

If you pee on your feet – prostate

If it smells like a barbecue – cholesterol

If when you shake it, your wrist hurts – osteoarthritis

If you return to your room with your penis outside your pants – Alzheimer

(Dr. Geoffrey Henning by way of Rick Booth)

Has anyone tried tossing a virgin in a volcano yet?

Kinda feeling like the earth just sent us all to our rooms to think about what we’ve done. (John Morse)

How to wash your hands: wash ’em like you just shook hands with the president.

Every situation in life is temporary. So, when life is not so good, remember that it will not last forever and better days are on the way. (Note: I have a problem with this one. Isn’t life one of those temporary things that won’t last forever?)

Woo Hoo! A check from the President? I feel like a porn star!

*Feature image David Wilcock

