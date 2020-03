Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 16:37 Hits: 4

This year's additions to the Library of Congress' showcase of the breadth and depth of American sound include The Chronic, Tina Turner and the theme song from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/25/821390228/national-recording-registry-announces-2020-entries-from-dr-dre-to-mister-rogers?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music