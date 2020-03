Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020

Lee Brice is forming a record label, Pump House Records with longtime co-writer Rob Hatch, producer/engineer/songwriter Elisha Hoffman and industry executives Derek and Kristi Hutchins, according to Billboard. Pump House will offer A&R, promotion and other label services. The first singing is singer-songwriter Nick Norman. His debut album is expected later this year....

