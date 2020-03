Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 14:27 Hits: 4

Listen to 'New Moon' the new single from UK duo Sonny Elliot. It finds them drawing from a much deeper well of artistic expression, showcasing a more defined and stripped back melancholic sound.

