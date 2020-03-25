Islander presents… Live from Home | Ft. Maija Sofia, John Francis Flynn, Anna Mieke and Junior Brother

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 14:57 Hits: 3

This Friday 27th March, Islander: Live from Home will be streaming straight to you, directly from the homes of some of Islander's favourite Irish artists. With sets from Maija Sofia, John Francis Flynn, Anna Mieke and Junior Brother.

