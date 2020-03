Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 21:03 Hits: 5

The German Foreign Ministry, together with tour operators, has already repatriated over 150,000 Germans stuck abroad. The situation for those who have not yet been able to return is gowing increasingly desperate.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-bumpy-repatriation-drive-somewhere-between-an-odyssey-and-an-airlift/a-52918856?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf