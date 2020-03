Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 15:02 Hits: 2

Cinemas, distributors, producers and filmmakers are in shock as the film world grinds to a sudden halt in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. But the film world is finding ways to adapt.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hope-for-a-film-industry-struggling-to-adapt-to-corona/a-52915094?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf