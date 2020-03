Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 10:26 Hits: 6

From gender-bending bling and a sharply-tailored pink suit to orange plaid and a classic black overcoat, these performers classed up the Tiny Desk

(Image credit: Claire Harbage/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/25/820072519/the-5-best-dressed-tiny-desk-concerts?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music