The Pretenders Release Title Track, “Hate For Sale”

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 22:41 Hits: 4

Chrissie Hynde and James Walbourne

The Pretenders have postponed the release of their 11th studio album, Hate for Sale. Due to retail restrictions surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, their LP will now be available on July 17. However, the band did premiere their title track today, March 24 (in case you’re like me and have no concept of time now).

Speaking of time warp, it sounds like The Pretenders as I know and love them. Much like the songs on their 1984 album, Learning to Crawl, “Hate for Sale” is yet another Pretenders moment transcending time and space — their punk energy and melodic sensibility live on.

And the musicality of The Damned also lives on in the title track. Chrissie Hynde confirms in this statement: “We all love punk, so I think it would be fair to say that ‘Hate for Sale’ is our tribute to the punk band I considered the most musical of the genre — The Damned.”

Listen to “Hate for Sale” by The Pretenders below:

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/the-pretenders-release-track-title-hate-for-sale/