Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 20:36 Hits: 6

We introduce listeners to a new music segment called, "Play It Forward." Like our annual Thanksgiving chain of gratitude, it's an opportunity for artists to talk about the music they're thankful for.

(Image credit: Mr.nutnuchit Phutsawagung / EyeE/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/24/820759665/introducing-play-it-forward-an-ongoing-chain-of-gratitude-from-musicians?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music