Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020

Student Shelbie Rassler, eager to bring her community together amidst quarantine and isolation, organized a massive performance of the pop classic "What the World Needs Now" and put it on YouTube.

(Image credit: Shelbie Rassler)

