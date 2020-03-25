Tucker reschedules shows

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tanya Tucker said today she was rescheduling the spring leg of the 2020 "CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour" to August through October. A bit of good news and something to look forward to amongst this craziness! We were able to reschedule the majority of the shows we recently canceled due to the outbreak," Tucker posted on Instagram. Tucker canceled shows in San Francisco, Philadelphia, New York, Memphis, Tenn., and Seattle along with smaller cities....

