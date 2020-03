Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 15:14 Hits: 7

Holly Williams, Sam Williams, and Hilary Williams were featured on a new CMT series called "Another Round" that looks to capture performers in an intimate setting. But noticeably absent from this assemblage of Hank Jr.'s progeny was Hank Williams III.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/hank3-noticeably-absent-on-cmt-show-of-hank-williams-jr-kids/