Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020

The Cameroonian musician who became an international star with his song "Soul Makossa" died Tuesday at age 86 in Paris. His music helped fuel disco — and songs by Michael Jackson and Rihanna.

(Image credit: Ullstein Bild/Getty Images)

