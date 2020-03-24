Nelson delays new release until July

Articles

Willie Nelson's 70th studio album, "First Rose of Spring," is being postponed until July due to the coronavirus, he announced today. The disc, produced by Buddy Cannon, was first slated to drop on April 24, but now will be out on Friday, July 3. "Most people will buy physical copies of Willie's record, and it seemed prudent to wait until more people were in the stores," said his publicist, Elaine Schock. The singles "Our Song" and "First Rose Of Spring" have been released....

