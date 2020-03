Articles

Taylor Ashton, lead vocalist/banjoist with the acclaimed Canadian indie-folk outfit, Fish & Bird, makes his solo debut with The Romantic. Outstanding songwriting and an unforgettable voice imbued with emotional weight.

