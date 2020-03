Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 09:36 Hits: 4

In Italy, people have been singing and playing music from windows and balconies since the outbreak began. Now the Germans are following suit, with a famous tune by Beethoven.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/beethoven-s-ode-to-joy-rings-out-during-the-corona-crisis/a-52894646?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf