Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 11:38 Hits: 5

Dibango is one of the first worldwide stars to die as a result of COVID-19. The Cameroonian saxophonist and singer blazed a trail for the distinctive funk/soul and jazz sound of his homeland to find global audiences.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afro-jazz-pioneer-manu-dibango-has-died-from-coronavirus/a-52897950?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf