Published on Monday, 23 March 2020

Courtney Marie will be returning with her latest record called "Old Flowers" via Fat Possum Records, and though Andrews has been by playing more electric guitar and exploring the soul side of her influences on recent tours, this record promises to go in a significantly different direction.

