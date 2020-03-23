The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Brooks Dunn push back Reboot Tour

Category: Art/Music Hits: 2

Brooks & Dunn rescheduled their Reboot Tour to start in September. The duo's first tour in 10 years was pushed back due to the coronavirus. The tour now will start Aug. 28 in Cincinnati. Tour dates are: Aug. 28 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center Aug. 29 | Burgettstown, PA | S & T Bank Music Park Sept. 3 | Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Sept. 4 | Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11025

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version