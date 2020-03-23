Brooks Dunn push back Reboot Tour

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 23 March 2020

Brooks & Dunn rescheduled their Reboot Tour to start in September. The duo's first tour in 10 years was pushed back due to the coronavirus. The tour now will start Aug. 28 in Cincinnati. Tour dates are: Aug. 28 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center Aug. 29 | Burgettstown, PA | S & T Bank Music Park Sept. 3 | Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Sept. 4 | Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center...

