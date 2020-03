Articles

The Academy of Country Music Awards announced today that the event will be now be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16. The ACMS were slated for April 5, but were postponed because of the coronavirus. The show will start at 8 p.m. eastern and broadcast on CBS. Keith Urban will host the awards for the first time....

