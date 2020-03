Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 13:25 Hits: 3

Julie Amici & Dean Mueller slow-simmer country, folk and blues, pepper it with subtle hints of jazz and gospel and cook up their very own Americana recipe. As writers, recording […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2020/03/music-news/premieres-julie-amici-dean-mueller-turn-the-key