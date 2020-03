Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 14:02 Hits: 3

Bristol-based troubadour Phil King clearly found himself reminiscing on the past as he shares this newly recorded cover of Bob Dylan’s classic Shelter from the Storm. It also brought back some fond personal memories...such is the power of music.

