Published on Sunday, 22 March 2020

You won't find the 1982 film 'Six Pack' archived in the Smithsonian or in the short list of Oscar-awarded efforts. But for thousands, maybe millions of Americans who grew up in the 80's, 'Six Pack' looms quite large in their little cultural ethos. It's where they learned to cuss. It's where they learned about love.

