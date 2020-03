Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 22 March 2020 11:43 Hits: 8

NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Almeta Ingram-Miller about reforming her late mother's gospel group, the new album Take a Look in the Book and how gospel can provide comfort in times of crisis.

(Image credit: Pat Jarrett/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/22/819029599/almeta-ingram-miller-on-the-ingramettes-and-the-power-of-gospel-during-crisis?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music