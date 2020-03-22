Kenny Rogers dies at 81

Articles

Sunday, 22 March 2020

Country music Hall of Fame member Kenny Rogers, who had 21 number 1 country hits, died on Friday at his home in Sandy Springs, Ga. at 81. No cause of death was specified, but Rogers had been in hospice care. He retired from performing for health reasons in 2018. Rogers, who sold more than 100 million albums, had hits including "Lady" and "Islands in the Stream" with Dolly Parton. Many of his hits were oin the pop charts as well....

