Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 21 March 2020 15:58 Hits: 4

With passing of Kenny Rogers, there's the passing of a little part of all us---a little part of our childhood where he loomed so large, a little part of our silly little slivers of life in this world where he reigned so ironically, a little part of ourselves where we separate certain eras in our own histories to the contributions of this bearded singer and actor.

