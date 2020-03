Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 21 March 2020 17:05 Hits: 4

Featuring music from Jack Sharp, The Eighteenth Day of May, Mr Alec Bowman, Julie Abbé, Sam Sweeney, Yorkston/Thorne/Khan (live), Sairie, Pentangle, Lal & Mike Waterson, Marry Waterson and David A Jaycock & more

The post Folk Show: Episode 72 appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/03/folk-show-episode-72/