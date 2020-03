Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 14:00 Hits: 0

SXSW is usually a great place to discover new artists. When this year's festival was canceled, we asked unsigned artists who were planning to go to enter the Tiny Desk Contest. Here are their entries.

(Image credit: YouTube/NPR)

