Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 21 March 2020 09:20 Hits: 5

In the coronavirus world, musicians are reaching their audiences through livestreaming. On tap for today are: Reviver's Tenille Arts will take over WMIL/Milwaukee's Facebook and Instagram feeds today at 5:30 p.m. Central for the station's ongoing Quarantine Sessions. Arts will then migrate to her personal social platform taking questions and playing song via Instgram Live at 6 p.m. central....

