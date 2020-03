Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 21 March 2020 04:00 Hits: 4

We’ve posted about Dan Croll in the past and yet again he’s caught our ear with this wonderful, kaleidoscopic slice of folk-pop. Musical colours are thrown about generously and with great precision on this track that takes in power pop melodies and a psych-folk West Coast vibe. “’Actor’ is about my first step in to …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/03/21/new-music-dan-croll-actor-with-a-loaded-gun/