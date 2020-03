Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 09:09 Hits: 2

This brand new offering from the intensely versatile Swan-Dyer partnership is the product of their latest obsession – contra dance music. Don’t be sidetracked by its primarily dance-based rationale, but treat it as a pure – and purely enjoyable – listening experience.

The post Vicki Swan & Jonny Dyer: Sleep Deprivation appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/03/vicki-swan-jonny-dyer-sleep-deprivation/