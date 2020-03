Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 20 March 2020

Taken from his forthcoming solo album Good Times Older Jack Sharp shares video for his new single 'White Hare' on which he is joined by Ian Carter of Stick in the Wheel. They set off at a pace as the White Hare evades all the dogs of England.

