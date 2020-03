Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 17:12 Hits: 5

In a teary-eyed address on Instagram Wednesday night (3-18), Zac Brown explained that after 15 years of touring, he was having to let go of 90% of his full time employees as part of his road crew due and support staff due to the Coronavirus cancellations. Though there is no doubt this was a tough decision for Zac Brown, some are questioning if it was necessary.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/on-zac-brown-laying-off-90-of-his-employees/