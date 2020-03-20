The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bruce Springsteen Shares Entire ‘London Calling: Live in Hyde Park’ Concert

If you’re seeking extrication during the new Dark Ages, but you also lead a clean life, Bruce Springsteen has the musical opiate. He’s released his 2009 concert, London Calling: Live in Hyde Park, onto streaming platforms in entirety for the first time. And if the COVID-19 pandemic feels concurrently like a loneliness epidemic, The Boss proves great company. 

Opening with the eponymous “London Calling” by The Clash, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band then kick into classics such as “Badlands,” “The Promised Land,” “Born to Run,” and then favorites “Glory Days” and “Dancing in the Dark” as part of a long encore.

For quality quarantine time, here’s the full London Calling: Live in Hyde Park concert in playlist format:

 

 

 

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/bruce-springsteen-shares-entire-london-calling-live-in-hyde-park-concert/

