Bruce Springsteen Shares Entire ‘London Calling: Live in Hyde Park’ Concert

If you’re seeking extrication during the new Dark Ages, but you also lead a clean life, Bruce Springsteen has the musical opiate. He’s released his 2009 concert, London Calling: Live in Hyde Park, onto streaming platforms in entirety for the first time. And if the COVID-19 pandemic feels concurrently like a loneliness epidemic, The Boss proves great company.

Practice social distancing & stream ‘London Calling: Live In Hyde Park’ from the comfort of your own home, now on YouTube & Apple Music in its entirety for the 1st time! Bruce & The E Street Band’s 2009 concert is an absolute powerhouse https://t.co/O90QlPBalOpic.twitter.com/MlQmV8wslS — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 17, 2020

Opening with the eponymous “London Calling” by The Clash, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band then kick into classics such as “Badlands,” “The Promised Land,” “Born to Run,” and then favorites “Glory Days” and “Dancing in the Dark” as part of a long encore.

For quality quarantine time, here’s the full London Calling: Live in Hyde Park concert in playlist format:

