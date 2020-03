Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 16:33 Hits: 3

Shot on location at Port Talbot beach in South Wales by filmmaker Liam Martin, watch Auto Harp, the forthcoming single from exciting new Oxford band Bedd, a musical project lead by singer, songwriter and producer Jamie Hyatt.

The post Video Premiere: Bedd – Auto Harp appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/03/video-premiere-bedd-auto-harp/