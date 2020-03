Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 09:00 Hits: 4

The New York band (yes, band) is reminiscent of Talking Heads, Laurie Anderson and Dirty Projectors. Watch the five-piece play three songs at the Tiny Desk.

(Image credit: Kisha Ravi/NPR/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/20/817889257/arthur-moon-tiny-desk-concert?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music